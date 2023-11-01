Odessa soccer player signs for club in Argentina

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Argentina will soon get a taste of West Texas. Odessa native, Isaac Herrera, signed with the professional soccer team called Club Los Altos.

It’s a small club in Buenos Aires, Argentina that Herrera belives can take him to the next step of his professional soccer career.

Herrera made it his goal to achieve his dream and send a message to people in Odessa and in other small towns. No matter where you’re from, dreams can come true.

The same country that brought up world class players like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, will now have a West Texan in the mix.

Herrera has been playing soccer in Odessa since he was seven years old. He played and captained at Permian High Shool and at UTPB.

Now he’s taking a major leap into one of the worlds most intense soccer countries.

“By the end of my career, I just want to have reached my highest potential and play in the highest place that I can possibly get to. And also to show people not just from Odessa, but other small towns, that if they want to go after what they want to chase their dreams that they want to go after so might as well.” said Isaac Herrera.

Herrera knew as a teenager that this was the career that he wanted to pursue.

“He always talked about it when he was in high school. And I think earlier he talked about the sacrifice you have to make and put forth in order to get here.” said Permian High School Head Soccer coach, luis Carmona.

Carmona, who coached him during his time at Permian, says that in his 20 years of coaching soccer in Odessa he’s never had one of his former players go pro.

In the last 3 years, Herrera has visited multiple countries like Hondouras, Brazil, Sweden, and Spain to tryout for professional teams.

That eventually led him to sign with the Argentinien club.

“He has the talent. He’s got the gift that God’s given him to play soccer. But without that drive and without that personal sacrifice, that’s what’s needed to get to the next level. And he’s a great testament to that.” said Mark Matta, Isaac’s former coach.

Isaac will join the Argentinien club in December and hopes to play right back, but could also play attacking midfielder.

Isaac wants to play in the big soccer leagues in Europe, but one of his goals is to come back to Texas, to play for his childhood club FC Dallas.

