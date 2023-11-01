Man agrees to meet 15-year-old outside an Odessa Middle School: Will serve 14 years in prison

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Kingsville man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Joel Garcia Elizondo Jr., 34, was messaging a person who he believed was a 15-year-old girl over various social media apps.

The “girl” was actually an undercover DPS agent.

Elizondo and the “girl” were discussing engaging in multiple sexual acts and had agreed to meet outside an Odessa Middle School.

Once Elizondo arrived outside the school, he was immediately taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Division, special agents, and Odessa Police Department officers.

Joel Garcia Elizondo (none)

“These investigations are crucial to protecting children across our district, and the nation, as they identify and apprehend adults who are willing to meet children online for sex, I appreciate the proactive efforts of our law enforcement partners who potentially prevented a hands-on sexual assault of a child by this defendant.”

