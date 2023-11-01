Man agrees to meet 15-year-old outside an Odessa Middle School: Will serve 14 years in prison

Joel Garcia Elizondo Jr., 34
Joel Garcia Elizondo Jr., 34(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Kingsville man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Joel Garcia Elizondo Jr., 34, was messaging a person who he believed was a 15-year-old girl over various social media apps.

The “girl” was actually an undercover DPS agent.

Elizondo and the “girl” were discussing engaging in multiple sexual acts and had agreed to meet outside an Odessa Middle School.

Once Elizondo arrived outside the school, he was immediately taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Division, special agents, and Odessa Police Department officers.

Joel Garcia Elizondo
Joel Garcia Elizondo(none)

READ NEXT: Texas DPS heads joint human trafficking operation

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Man shot near Dollar General in Odessa
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Landgraf’s anti-fentanyl bill leads to murder charge
‘You’re not going to find that in New York or L.A.:’ Tattoo artist returns to Odessa
Herrera made it his goal to achieve his dream and send a message to people in Odessa and in...
Odessa soccer player signs for club in Argentina
Smith says the variety of people and the kindness he’s experienced in Odessa made him want to...
‘You’re not going to find that in New York or L.A.:’ Tattoo artist returns to Odessa