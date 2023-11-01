Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Bob Knight passed away at his home in Indiana on Wednesday at the age of 83.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the family’s organization said on www.bobknight.com. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight, who was the Tech coach from 2001-08, won 902 games during his long career. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio in 1962 after graduating from Ohio State University. After one year there, Knight moved on to the college game taking a role as an assistant with Army. After a short two years, Knight was named head coach of the Black Knights in 1965.

Then, Knight accepted the head coaching job at Indiana in 1971. The Hoosiers went on a historic run under Knights guidance, winning three NCAA National Championships and reaching the Final Four five times.

Knight was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Whether it was on or off the court, Knight did not shy away from letting his personality show. The legendary coach left sports fans with plenty of highlights throughout the decades to keep his legacy alive.

Texas Tech Athletics released the following statement on Wednesday evening:

“Texas Tech joins college basketball fans across the country who mourn the passing of legendary head coach Bob Knight. Coach Knight, from his 902 career wins, three national titles and 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, will forever be remembered as one of the top coaches in not only Texas Tech history but all of college basketball. He truly changed the game with not only his motion offense but his insistence that his teams be defined by their defense. His impact was felt off the court, too, as he was a profound supporter of student-athletes receiving a quality education, which was evident by his teams annually producing a near-perfect graduation rate. Coach Knight’s impact on our basketball program will forever be cherished as one of the greatest tenures in our history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knight family during this difficult time.”

The family also stated the following for those wanting to send their respects to Knight:

“In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Coach with a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University.

To donate, please visit:

In Memory of Coach Bob Knight - Alzheimer’s Association The Alzheimer’s Association leads the charge in Alzheimer’s care, support, research and advocacy.

In Memory of Coach Bob Knight - Marian University Marian University provides an education distinguished in its ability to prepare transformative leaders for service to the world.

Donations to any charity in his name are also appreciated.”

