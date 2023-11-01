ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 2nd, 2023: After a pretty chilly start to the week, temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week and into the weekend. They’ll end up a bit more “seasonal” before our next front moves through next week.

It’ll be another cold start to the day Thursday, but not quite as cold as the past few days. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. You’ll still want to bundle up in the morning, but the jacket can definitely be shed later in the day as high temperatures will be in the upper-60s and low-70s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 67°. Lots of blue sky and sunshine can be expected throughout the day Thursday. Overall, Thursday is shaping up to be a nice fall day.

Conditions will continue to warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures back into the 80s for latter half of the weekend and into the new week. Along with warming temperatures, conditions are looking to remain quiet through the week as well. A stark contrast to last weekend and the beginning of this week. Can’t we just keep similar temperatures for more than a few days?

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.