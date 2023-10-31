‘You’re not going to find that in New York or L.A.:’ Tattoo artist returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man shut down his tattoo shop due to COVID hardships in 2021, but now he’s back in Odessa and gearing up to open a new shop.

King Smith is originally from Memphis, but his experience in Odessa makes him feel like this is his home. Smith says the variety of people and the kindness he’s experienced in Odessa made him want to return and open 7-Kings Tattoo.

Smith first opened a tattoo shop on University Boulevard in Odessa in 2017.

“COVID hit and I struggled and I paid the rent throughout everything and then when the lease was up. It was heartbreaking,” Smith said. “...There’s so many things that I accomplished in that one spot and so many opportunities and people I had met.”

However, there was a silver lining. He could go back to traveling across the U.S. and working in tattoo shops along the way.

“So I hit Las Vegas, hit Memphis, went down to Florida and Atlanta, and just started re-saving my money and trying to build up another game plan,” Smith said.

However, he says Odessa is unlike anywhere else he’s worked. He will open his shop on North Dixie Boulevard in the next few weeks.

“The most unique thing about tattooing in Midland and Odessa is the sheer variety of people. So many people come from all over the world and all over the country to come out here and work,” Smith said. “So I’ve tattooed Canadians, I’ve tattooed a lady that was Swiss. I couldn’t understand half of her accent. Her friend knew exactly what she was saying, but we got her a tattoo.”

He thinks of himself as a tattoo artist for everyone. He’ll do the most basic tattoos, all the way to full custom designs.

All along, he’s built a client base that has awaited his official return. Take five-year client Crystyna McConal for example.

“The work speaks for itself, but I think more than that,” McConal said “His people skills, that’s really what keeps me coming back. Its the conversation. Its the environment. It’s the interaction”

Smith says the art scene in Odessa is also unique.

“When I get to meet people that are native to here and that love everything… [like] the tumbleweeds that drive me crazy hitting my car every summer,” Smith said. “They express and they talk about it and they create art around something that simple and it’s beautiful.”

He thinks that’s worth learning from.

“I want to eventually be able to look at something as simple as a tumbleweed and see that beauty,” Smith said. “And you’re not going to find that in New York or LA.”

In the future, Smith hopes to hire more artists, host food trucks on his property and give back to the community once his shop is up and running.

