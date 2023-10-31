VFW post will host car show to benefit veterans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This weekend the Southside VFW Post 6717 will host its first veterans day car show.

This event is expected to be a family friendly show with rewards that will benefit the VFW and the services they provide for veterans.

This facility was built in the 1980′s and it hasn’t gone through any major upgrades.

Because most of their funding comes parties like Quinceaneras, weddings and gender reveals.

However, if this event goes well it could become an annual thing that helps with the upgrades they need.

“We have a lot of work. We have a lot of work to be done here and with the help of Odessa and the surrounding towns, and for the veterans I think we will accomplish our goal and this place will be shinning like it use to back in the day.” said Harold Sherman, Post Commander at the VFW Post 6717.

Some of the areas that need to be upgrades are areas like the restroom, office and the bar section.

The office section is currently empty and needs some repairs. Meanwhile, the mens restroom is no longer at it’s finest.

“Being a non-profit is very difficult to maintain a facility this large.” said the Quarter Master at the VFW Post 6717, Marion Davis.

Which is why this event is crucial to make sure this facility is maintained, not just for the people that rent it out, but to better serve those that served this country.

“You can’t praise them enough. However, I think we all agree that if you served your country in combat, that you know it says it in the name, Veterans of Foreign Wars, that they may need a little bit more attention.” said Davis.

The VFW works to help veterans get their disability pay and many more services for veterans. Since Davis and Sherman were combat veterans, they feel this is a service they need to help provide to those that served and are active.

This show will have four categories that can possibly win trophies.

Which include best engine, best show, best paint and best interior. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

