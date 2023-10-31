TOM’S COATS: Where to drop off jacket donations for West Texans in need

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the temperatures drop, many West Texans are struggling to stay warm, that’s why Chief Meteorologist, Tom Teffertiller is hosting a coat drive.

We’re looking for gently-used or new jackets or sweaters for the drive.

You can donate jackets and coats at the sites listed below.

Frost Bank - 2 Midland locations

4101 Midland Dr.

800 W. Wadley Ave.

Frost Bank - 2 Odessa locations

3501 Faudree Rd.

2710 N. Grandview Ave.

Odessa College

Saulsbury Campus Center

201 W University Blvd,

CBS7 Studios at the Music City Mall

4101 E. 42nd St.

Suite J-7

All American Chevrolet of Odessa

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.