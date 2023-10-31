TOM’S COATS: Where to drop off jacket donations for West Texans in need

Tom's Coats: Where to donate
Tom's Coats: Where to donate(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the temperatures drop, many West Texans are struggling to stay warm, that’s why Chief Meteorologist, Tom Teffertiller is hosting a coat drive.

We’re looking for gently-used or new jackets or sweaters for the drive.

You can donate jackets and coats at the sites listed below.

Frost Bank - 2 Midland locations

  • 4101 Midland Dr.
  • 800 W. Wadley Ave.

Frost Bank - 2 Odessa locations

  • 3501 Faudree Rd.
  • 2710 N. Grandview Ave.

Odessa College

  • Saulsbury Campus Center
  • 201 W University Blvd,

CBS7 Studios at the Music City Mall

  • 4101 E. 42nd St.
  • Suite J-7

All American Chevrolet of Odessa

