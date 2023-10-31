TOM’S COATS: Where to drop off jacket donations for West Texans in need
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the temperatures drop, many West Texans are struggling to stay warm, that’s why Chief Meteorologist, Tom Teffertiller is hosting a coat drive.
We’re looking for gently-used or new jackets or sweaters for the drive.
You can donate jackets and coats at the sites listed below.
Frost Bank - 2 Midland locations
- 4101 Midland Dr.
- 800 W. Wadley Ave.
Frost Bank - 2 Odessa locations
- 3501 Faudree Rd.
- 2710 N. Grandview Ave.
Odessa College
- Saulsbury Campus Center
- 201 W University Blvd,
CBS7 Studios at the Music City Mall
- 4101 E. 42nd St.
- Suite J-7
All American Chevrolet of Odessa
