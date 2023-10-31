ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 1st 2023: Fall weather will continue on the first day of November as high pressure continues to build in from the west. That will bring southerly winds and milder temperatures along with a continuation of sunny skies and dry conditions.

No reach change in this weather pattern until late next week so enjoy the milder conditions and don’t forget to “fall back” one hour early Sunday and change those batteries in your smoke alarms.

