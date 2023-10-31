CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Chilly start to the week...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 1st 2023: Fall weather will continue on the first day of November as high pressure continues to build in from the west. That will bring southerly winds and milder temperatures along with a continuation of sunny skies and dry conditions.

No reach change in this weather pattern until late next week so enjoy the milder conditions and don’t forget to “fall back” one hour early Sunday and change those batteries in your smoke alarms.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1
Man shot near Dollar General in Odessa

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, October 31st, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, October 31st, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 30th, 2023
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 29th, 2023
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, October 28th, 2023