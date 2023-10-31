Billy Pon has been giving scares to West Texans for over 25 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This time of the year millions of Americans make their way out to get scared whether it’s to see a scary movie.

But for those who have moved on from trick or treating and don’t like scary movies that means they could be out seeing a scary movie or going through a haunted house.

And if anyone knows why people enjoy being scared it is owner of Mister Blisters Haunt of Monsters and Madmen, Billy Pon

“There are more people that love horror movies now and the cool thing about horror movies is you can come here and you can live out those movies” said Pon

Pon thinks the reason people go out to be scared isn’t because they’re insane. No, it’s because it’s fun.

“I think the dads like bringing their kids because they like to get kids to get the poop scared out t of them, maybe bring their girlfriends and see them get scared but sometimes the girlfriend brings the guy and he gets scared,” said Pon

Lily Griffin, has been coming here for three years and will continue to come on back thanks to the fun of scaring.

“To me, it’s kinda funny depending on people’s reaction. You just hope somebody doesn’t throw a punch at you and you’re good. But most of the time you hear some of the funniest screams and funniest runaways” said Lily Griffin, Make-Up Artist and Actor

For 25 years Mister Blisters Haunt of Monsters and Madmen has been scaring folks in West Texas. And the reason this haunted house has been around for so long is because of the love for horror movies across the world.

“But it’s just always something new in horror that brings attention and stuff. It’s fun to see the ever-evolving horror because what was cool like bell bottoms and a monster may bring back zombies again in ten years” said Pon

But through the hours of makeup and the provided screams for guests, for the scarers, it’s just a fun place to be.

“It’s always fun to work here. You meet some great people and get really funny stories when you work as an actor. Overall it’s a very fun experience” said Griffin

