Odessa man missing since September

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Alejandro Valles, 46, has been missing since early September, according to his family.

OPD says that Valles does not have a car.

Valles is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Alejandro Valles, 46 (Odessa Police Department)

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective K. Thompson at (432) 335-4609 and reference Case # 23-0012643.

