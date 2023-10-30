Odessa man missing since September
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Alejandro Valles, 46, has been missing since early September, according to his family.
OPD says that Valles does not have a car.
Valles is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.
Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective K. Thompson at (432) 335-4609 and reference Case # 23-0012643.
