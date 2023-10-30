Odessa man missing since September

Missing person
Missing person(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Alejandro Valles, 46, has been missing since early September, according to his family.

OPD says that Valles does not have a car.

Valles is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Alejandro Valles, 46
Alejandro Valles, 46(Odessa Police Department)

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective K. Thompson at (432) 335-4609 and reference Case # 23-0012643.

