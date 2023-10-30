Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning

Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Oct. 2, 2023, a 16-year-old Odessan died of Fentanyl poisoning. Nearly a month later on Oct. 8, 2023, officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested 18-year-old Nathaniel Martinez for murder.

After the child’s death, investigators found that Martinez was actively engaged in dealing large quantities of Fentanyl pills in Odessa and Ector County. OPD believes that Martinez sold the fatal dose of Fentanyl to the victim.

Martinez is charged with the Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death, a Felony of the 1st Degree.

Nathaniel Martinez,
According to the City of Odessa, this murder is the first one of its kind for the City of Odessa since the Texas House Bill 6 went into effect September 01, 2023.

HB6 was co-authored by Rep. Brooks Landgraf and creates a criminal offense in the Murder statute for those who choose to sell Fentanyl unlawfully in the State of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

