Midlander combines two sweet gifts into one

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Have you ever wanted to give your significant other flowers in the winter but can’t find any because they are not in season?

Well, no need to worry as now Sweet Bouqcakes Bakery has flowers all year round but they look a little different.

Stephany Narrufo started Sweet Bouqcakes Bakery only five months ago as a way to spend time with her kids.

During that time, Stephanie has had ups and downs with her baking but now found a rhythm.

“I’m not going to lie at first, they did look funny, and they weren’t the best and not even close to what they are right now but with some practice over and over again I have now accomplished the cupcakes I make now,” said Stephany Narrufo, Sweet Bouqcakes Bakery

Sweet Bouqcakes Bakery offers vanilla, chocolate, lemon, and strawberry-flavored cupcakes.

But what makes these cupcakes so different a regular cupcakes is that they are designed to look like a bouquet.

“I scrolled and I’ve seen some cupcakes on Instagram of some flowers, and I just thought let me give it a try,” said Narrufo

Stephany is a stay-at-home mom of three and before taking on the baking world she explored other avenues to do something with her kids but once she decided on baking, she put her all into it.

“I have had sleepless nights; I’ve completed orders till like 3 or 4 in the morning and they’ll pick up at 7 or 8 in the morning. So, a lot of work has gone into it. I have done my research on recipes, and I’ve tried different recipes just to get the right one and perfect one and so far, everyone loves them” said Narrufo

If you want to try a Sweet Bouqcakes Bakery cupcake you can reach out through their Instagram or Facebook.

