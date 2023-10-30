Midland, Odessa Salvation Army offering warm shelter amid cold front

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week’s cold front is unpleasant for many, but extremely dangerous for some.

People experiencing homelessness are at risk when temperatures drop, but local shelters want to prevent that.

When temperatures dip below 42 degrees, the Salvation Army of Midland adds extra beds to ensure no one has to stay out in the cold.

The Salvation Army of Odessa has also reopened due to the cold temperatures.

“[It’s] what I consider in sheltering to be unsurvivably cold, and so we have this facility, and better for us to go ahead and put it to good use,” said Justin Vincent, commanding officer for Salvation Army of Odessa.

Although it was previously closed due to short staffing and repairs, Odessa shelter staff have called on volunteers to get the shelter open.

For people experiencing homelessness like Karen Graves, having a warm place to go is invaluable.

“It helps people feel like they’re important,” Graves said. “That they’re welcomed and they’re loved. And they don’t have to stress about being out in the cold, and find out where they’re going to go and be in the streets.”

When it comes to experiencing homelessness amid cold weather, the stakes are high, according to Robert Coriston, commanding officer for Salvation Army of Midland.

“Well, for one, you could die,” Coriston said. “And all life is precious and we don’t want anybody to be out there.”

Both shelters also offer a daytime warming station, plus food and other assistance.

Coriston said their typical 70 beds are full, but they don’t intend to turn anyone away. They’re making room for more beds.

“So we’ve got them in offices [and] up and down hallways. Just to make sure that everybody can stay warm. Everybody can stay fed,” Coriston said.

The shelters will aim to make room as long as the cold front lasts.

“If you’re in Midland, get to the Midland Salvation Army shelter,” Vincent said. “Both shelters are open for cold weather. Just get here because we don’t want anybody out in the cold. We don’t want anybody out in this very dangerous weather.”

Both shelters say their main needs right now are toiletries, blankets, coats, monetary donations and volunteer time.

The Odessa shelter can be found at 810 E. 11th St. and the Midland Shelter is located at 600 E. Wall St.

