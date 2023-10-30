ECISD Issues statment on threat investigation

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD sent out a notice to parents last night that they have bolstered security for school buses after a threat.

ECISD says that they were notified by the FBI office in El Paso last Friday night of a threat made toward school buses.

They clarify that these threats did not specify any city or district as a target. But, ECISD learned that the threat was made out of southern California.

Although the threat did not name any specific city, the anonymous caller attributed the threat to the same Odessa man connected to last week’s elementary school threat. The district says that they do not believe this threat to be credible.

But, ECISD police officers have been monitoring the bus barn nonstop through the weekend and swept every school bus for anything suspicious...

All school buses will continue to run normally. District police will continue to monitor and investigate, bus sweeps will also continue.

In a statement, Ector County ISD says:

“The safety of our staff and your children is our first concern, and ECISD will take all precautions available to us to keep everyone safe.”

