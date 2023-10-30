Congressman August Pfluger hosts town hall in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Residents of the Village at Manor Park had the chance to meet and express their concerns to Representative August Pfluger at the town hall he held Monday morning.

One of the major talking points was the House speakership.

Pfluger discussed the different candidates for the position and went into greater detail about Mike Johnson, who won the seat.

He also says he has already invited Johnson to visit Midland.

I want him to come see the activity that we do when it comes to oil and gas and the energy industry. [I] want to take him for a tour and show him what it means to drill a horizontal well and how a frack job works and what we do for our national security that’s so important.

Other issues discussed included immigration, border policy, and the Israel and Hamas conflict.

Pfluger has been to Manor Park previously, but this was the first town hall that he held there.

It’s important for the congressman to hear what we think because he represents us. Every two years we are able to replace everyone in Congress, and we need congresspeople who are responsive to the people… so I’m certainly happy he’s here and I’m glad I was able to come.

Pfluger is not the only one who thinks these town halls are important.

I know this does take him time to do it, you know, to come talk to 50 people in a room. But that also helps him know what the sense of the community is.

Those who attended were also thankful to get the chance to speak with him and express their concerns.

He informed the residents about what has been going on over the past seven weeks in the Capitol, but his main goal with the town hall was to get feedback from those he represents.

I do this periodically, we’ve done 70+ in-person town halls. And it’s critical to understand what people are thinking and to get their thoughts and ideas so that I can go back and, when we’re in session and we’re developing legislation, I can fight for exactly what our district thinks and wants.

After three weeks without a Speaker of the House that he described as “chaotic,” Pfluger knew people would be concerned, so he was happy to be able to address those issues.

It hasn’t helped us continue with our momentum, but we do have a plan. I feel confident that we’re gonna get back to that plan and we’re gonna continue to have wins. And those wins mean bringing inflation down, it means securing our border and it means making sure that we’re strong outside of our border, which President Biden, quite frankly, has weakened us in all three of those areas and it’s time that we get back to the strength that we know we have.

Pfluger made it a point to tell the residents in attendance that he is proud to be from and represent the district.

Congressman Pfluger flies back to Washington DC to resume session on Wednesday.

