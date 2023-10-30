Congressman August Pfluger hosts town hall in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Residents of the Village at Manor Park had the chance to meet and express their concerns to Representative August Pfluger at the town hall he held Monday morning.
One of the major talking points was the House speakership.
Pfluger discussed the different candidates for the position and went into greater detail about Mike Johnson, who won the seat.
He also says he has already invited Johnson to visit Midland.
Other issues discussed included immigration, border policy, and the Israel and Hamas conflict.
Pfluger has been to Manor Park previously, but this was the first town hall that he held there.
Pfluger is not the only one who thinks these town halls are important.
Those who attended were also thankful to get the chance to speak with him and express their concerns.
He informed the residents about what has been going on over the past seven weeks in the Capitol, but his main goal with the town hall was to get feedback from those he represents.
After three weeks without a Speaker of the House that he described as “chaotic,” Pfluger knew people would be concerned, so he was happy to be able to address those issues.
Pfluger made it a point to tell the residents in attendance that he is proud to be from and represent the district.
Congressman Pfluger flies back to Washington DC to resume session on Wednesday.
