ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Morning temperatures will send shivers down your spine as many are expecting to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight and see a chilly Halloween. However, hold on to your broomsticks, because we are expecting to start a warming trend as the week progresses.

With temperatures forecast to drop below freezing, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the Trans-Pecos area until 10AM Tuesday. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door to school or work! Highs will begin an upward trend, reaching into the 50s for most of the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 55°F. Skies will clear across the area starting from the north, leaving the region with clear skies by late afternoon.

By trick-or-treating time, things will be on the cooler side, so a jacket with the Halloween costume wouldn’t be a bad idea. Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs in the 70s by Friday. Conditions dry out after Monday as well with lots of sunshine and blue sky on tap for the rest of the week. If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, hang on a few more days because we’ll be back to those warmer temperatures soon.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.