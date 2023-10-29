Torres leads Incarnate Word to 17-7 victory over Lamar

Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar
(kttc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Richard Torres threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to lead Incarnate Word to a 17-7 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (7-1, 4-0 Southland Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, took a 7-0 lead when Torres and Brandon Porter teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown. Lamar (4-4, 3-1) needed one play and 12 seconds to pull even after Cameron George fired a 75-yard scoring strike to Sevonne Rhea on a first-down, receiver-to-receiver trick play.

Torres gave the Cardinals the lead for good when he connected with Dalton Meyer from 18 yards out. Mason Lawler's 27-yard field goal with 2:01 left to play was the only score of the second half.

Torres completed 24 of 37 passes. Porter finished with six catches for 101 yards.

Robert Coleman totaled 100 yards on 11-of-25 passing with one interception for the Cardinals. Rhea caught six passes for 120 yards.

Incarnate Word piled up 459 yards of offense, while holding Lamar to 248.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial

Latest News

Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs
Logo
Doncic leads Dallas against Memphis after 49-point performance
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly throws against the Texas Rangers during the...
Kelly dominates after Korea detour as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World Series 1-all
Tulane tight end Alex Bauman, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Michael Pratt,...
Michael Pratt, Makhi Hughes power No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for 6th straight win