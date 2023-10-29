Lambson and Wissler each run for 2 TDs in Southern Utah’s 52-14 win over Abilene Christian

Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14 on Saturday.

Southern Utah rushed for 308 yards and held Abilene Christian to 12 first downs and 223 total yards.

Lambson and Wissler traded touchdowns on three straight Southern Utah drives in the second quarter to help build a 28-7 lead. Wissler added a 10-yard scoring run midway through the third to make it 35-14.

Miller was 18 of 21 for 172 yards, with nine completions for 119 yards and two touchdowns to Isaiah Wooden, for Southern Utah (3-5, 2-2 United Athletic Conference). Lambson gained 101 yards on just eight rushes and Wissler added 17 carries for 84 yards.

Jordon Vaughn led Abilene Chistian (4-4, 2-2) with 108 yards rushing, including a 55-yard touchdown that tied it at 7-all. Maverick McIvor completed just 9-of-21 passes for 74 yards and was intercepted three times.

Jordan Washington, A.J. Felton and Trevon Gola-Callard each made an interception for the Southern Utah defense — with each return being between 16 and 39 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial

Latest News

Tulane tight end Alex Bauman, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Michael Pratt,...
Michael Pratt, Makhi Hughes power No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for 6th straight win
Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy stars in QB debut for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU
Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake visits the Houston Dynamo in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs