Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

The Huskies scored all 17 of their points and the Lions got their lone offensive touchdown in the second quarter. Texas A&M-Commerce got the lone score of the second half when Jaden Rios picked off a Suits pass and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

Texas A&M-Commerce had a better statistical day, picking up one more first down than the Huskies (19-18) and had the edge in time of possession (31:56 to 28:04). The teams were essentially even in total yards gained (Houston Christian gained 316 to the Lions 312).

Karl Reynolds pulled in a 12-yard pass from Wilson just seconds into the second quarter for the game's first touchdown. Suits found Deuce McMillan with a 37-yard touchdown before the Lions drove 63 yards in nine plays for their lone score on Jordon Hamilton's 1-yard run.

Suits was 21-of-32 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and a pick-6 interception for Houston Christian (4-4, 2-2 Southland). Reynolds finished with nine catches for 119 yards.

Josh Magana was 20-of-39 passing for Texas A&M-Commerce (1-7, 1-3) but was picked off twice.

