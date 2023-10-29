Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating two shootings

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two related shootings. This information is from Sheriff Mike Griffis.

At approximately 1757 hrs Friday 10/27/23 the ECSO received a call in ref to a gunshot victim at the Dollar General located at 3rd and Knox. One male subject, Kevin Roman 18 yoa was transported to MCH ER where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators arrested Victor Manuel Balderama 18 yoa in relation to the homicide. On Saturday afternoon 10/28/23 Ethan Gabriel Ibarra 20 yoa contacted ECSO Investigators. He ultimately led Investigators to a location near Penwell, Texas where the body of a second deceased victim, Dillan Zubia 17 yoa, of the incident was located. Ibarra was booked into Ector County Jail for charges related to the homicide as well. The Investigation still continues.

