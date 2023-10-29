Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating two shootings

ECSO logo
ECSO logo(CBS7 News)
By Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two related shootings. This information is from Sheriff Mike Griffis.

At approximately 1757 hrs Friday 10/27/23 the ECSO received a call in ref to a gunshot victim at the Dollar General located at 3rd and Knox. One male subject,  Kevin Roman 18 yoa was transported to MCH ER where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators arrested Victor Manuel Balderama 18 yoa in relation to the homicide. On Saturday afternoon 10/28/23 Ethan Gabriel Ibarra 20 yoa contacted ECSO Investigators. He ultimately led Investigators to a location near Penwell, Texas where the body of a second deceased victim, Dillan Zubia 17 yoa, of the incident was located. Ibarra was booked into Ector County Jail for charges related to the homicide as well. The Investigation still continues.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel

Latest News

11-year-old kid undefeated kid in local Pokémon tournament
11-Year-old Kid undefeated in local Pokémon tournaments
11 year old kid undefeated in local Pokémon tournaments
Unified Basketball Tournament
Unified Basketball Tournament
Unified Basketball Tournament