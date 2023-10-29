ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 30th, 2023: After a strong cold front moved through the region early Sunday, many areas across West Texas and southeast New Mexico are seeing a little dose of winter.

Monday will start off on a cold note with early morning lows in the 20s and 30s for most. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door to school or work! It won’t warm up much, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 42°. Skies will clear a little bit, but overall, skies will be moistly cloudy across the region. Precipitation is looking to gradually come to an end through the day. Some areas could even see a bit of wintry mix with freezing rain/drizzle possible.

On that note, a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect until 1 PM Monday afternoon for southeastern Culberson County, southwestern Reeves County, most of central and eastern Jeff Davis County, northern portions of Presidio and Brewster Counties, and all of Pecos County. Expect mixed precipitation with periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle, with ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch in the highest elevations.

A Freeze Warning is in effect through 1 PM Monday afternoon for the entire region other than the lower Trans Pecos and Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will be as low as 20 degrees in the mountains, and as low as 27 degrees elsewhere. Prepare now by protecting plants and tender vegetation from the cold. Consider letting faucets drip to avoid frozen pipes. Bring pets indoors or ensure they have warm, dry shelter.

Tuesday’s weather isn’t looking *too* scary with highs into the 50s. By trick-or-treating time, it will be on the cooler side, so a jacket with the Halloween costume wouldn’t be a bad idea. Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs in the 70s by Friday. Conditions dry out after Monday as well with lots of sunshine and blue sky on tap for the rest of the week. If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, hang on a few more days because we’ll be back to those warmer temperatures soon.

