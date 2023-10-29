11-Year-old Kid undefeated in local Pokémon tournaments

By Armando Gomez
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An eleven-year-old Midlander named Cameron Pipkin is unstoppable at card games.

He has a reputation of beating his older opponents at the nexus card game shop in midland.

He is known as the Pokémon master because he is beating his opponents at the nexus shop.

The Nexus cards and games shop are the place Cameron elevates his craft.

He wants to be known as the best Pokémon trainer.

“To be known some of the great players like Tore and Azul Garcia. They are known as one of the best Pokémon players ever.” said Midlander and Pokémon trainer Cameron Pipkin.

Pipkins has won tournaments against adults at nexus which earned him a spot to compete in a Pokémon regional tournament at San Antonio.

He is hoping to win in San Antonio so he can compete in bigger tournaments.

“Well, if you win, I believe you go straight into worlds and that just helps your Pokémon career,” said Cameron Pipkin.

His father introduced him to the game of Pokémon.

He saw the potential Cameron had to play against the best.

“It’s really surprising because people here are always amazed by how young he is and how well he does. It is kind of crazy one of the other guys I met today said they have heard of Cameron before today.” said Cameron’s dad Keith Pipkin.

This is the first time Cameron is competing in a regional Pokémon tournament.

Keith is hoping that the tournament changes Cameron’s life.

“I hope he does well. It’s an audience with lots of people and I hope he really does well. it would be awesome to win because there is scholarships, prizes, and recognitions so for his age group it would be great.” said Keith Pipkin.

Cameron will travel to San Antonio in December to compete in the Pokémon regional tournament.

