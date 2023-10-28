Man shot near Dollar General in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found with a gunshot wound at the Dollar General near 3rd and Knox in Odessa.

ECSO says that the man was taken to Medical Center Hospital ER, and his condition is unknown.

Investigators are at the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

