ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 29th, 2023: Well, Mother Nature went from summer in West Texas and basically skipped straight over fall with a dose of winter on the way the next few days.

A strong cold front will begin to move through the region in the early morning hours of Sunday. High temperatures for most, will occur in the morning hours before the front moves through with temperatures declining through the rest of the day with the passage of the front. Highs will range from the 30s to the 80s depending on location. Gusty winds are expected for all Sunday with gusts up to 30/35 mph possible. With the cold temperatures and breezy winds, wind chill temperatures will be down into the 20s for some Sunday. It’ll be a cold, windy and wet day with rain showers and thundershowers possible for most.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 PM Sunday evening to 1 PM Monday afternoon for southeastern Culberson County, southwestern Reeves County, most of central and eastern Jeff Davis County, northern portions of Presidio and Brewster Counties, and all of Pecos County.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect 7 PM Sunday evening through 1 PM Monday afternoon for Southeast New Mexico, the northwestern Permian Basin, Guadalupe Mountains, Culberson County, the Davis Mountains, and most of Jeff Davis, Presidio, Brewster, and Pecos Counties. Temperatures will be as low as 28 degrees in the mountains and northern Lea County, and as low as 30 degrees elsewhere in the watch.

Cold temperatures continue for the start of the workweek with highs in the low-40s expected. Wind chills will once again be cold. Slight precipitation chances also hang on for Monday. For Halloween, temperatures will still be chilly, but a touch warmer, into the 50s. Skies will me mostly sunny. Aside from being chilly, Tuesday doesn’t look *too bad* for trick-or-treating.

If the cold is too much for you, fear not, as temperatures will rebound through the week back into the 70s with lots of blue skies and sunshine. For now though, stay warm everyone!

