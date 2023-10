MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was rivalry week in Midland with the Bulldogs and Rebels facing off both on and off the field.

With a total of 35,479 votes for both teams, Midland High defeated the Rebels for CBS7 Band of the Week.

The Bulldogs won with 20,307 votes against Legacy’s 15,172.

