Midland City Council vote Lucy Sisniega-Hoyos out of the MDC board

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A new policy unanimously passed by the Midland City Council that will limit eligibility to serve on Midlands boards and commissions.

Specifically those that make final decisions like the Midland Development Corporation and planning and zoning.

Three members of the city council abstained while the other four voted Lucy Sisniega-Hoyos off of the MDC board.

The city council do have the right to choose who is on the board and commissions in Midland.

However, it left a bitter taste for Sisniega-Hoyos who feels like she was targeted for speaking out against some of the future plans the MDC has.

“I’ve been serving for 20 years. I’ve served in many boards. In South Texas, in Midland, and now at the state level. I have never been treated this way. This is the first time that someone serving the community has been treated this way.” said long-time community servant, Lucy Sisniega-Hoyos.

This week, Sisniega-Hoyos was asked by the council if she wanted to stay on Midland’s Planning and Zoning Commissions Board, but she preferred to stay on the MDC.

When she asked if she had a choice, they said no.

The council members said the reason she was voted off MDC’s board was because there were a lot of citizens that wanted to apply for boards and commissions.

However, Sisniega-Hoyos was suspicious as to some of the things the council members did before this meeting.

“Why did you call Elvie Brown, maybe a week or five days before the council meeting on October 24th. And ask him, to apply and ask him to serve in the MDC board.” said Sisniega-Hoyos.

She was recently appointed by Governor Greg Abbott on the Board of Medical Radiological Technology.

Lucy was one of two women on the MDC board and the only hispanic representation. Which led to a disagreement between council members.

“So saying that she’s not qualified, that’s a lie. That doesn’t make sense. It was because they didn’t agree with what she wanted, and ultimately the choice was either Sara Harris stays or Lucy Sisniega goes. And the way that they chose was get rid of the board member that doesn’t go with the flow. Now that’s just not right.” said Midland City At-Large, Dan Corrales.

Corrales referred to the recent project approved by the MDC that would allow a firm from North Dakota to work in Midland and collect $1.5 million dollars in tax money.

Sisniega-Hoyos was the only one that voted against it.

She said that although this is a road block for her, she will continue to serve Midland however she can.

CBS7 has reached out to the city of Midland for any comment and we are still waiting on a response.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.