Midland Christian Piper Johnson is selected to represent AAU National Team

By Armando Gomez
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland christian 7th grade diver Piper Johnson is one of twenty-two divers selected to the AAU national team to compete in Lund, Sweden.

Midland Christian had a ceremony today to celebrate her achievement.

Johnson will compete in the one meter and three meter springboard along with her diving partner who is also from midland.

This is the first time she is competing in foreign soil.

“I think it is going to be an exciting experience and I have never flown out of the country before so I think it will be fun and is going to be a great time.” said COM Aquatics Diver Piper Johnson.

She will be competing next week on November second through the fifth.

