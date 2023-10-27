Marfa youth softball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Seal of the United States Department of Justice
Seal of the United States Department of Justice(AP)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - A Marfa man pleaded guilty in a federal court in Alpine Friday to possession of child pornography and transportation of child pornography, aiding and abetting.

According to the affidavit in a criminal complaint filed in May, Patricio Javier Serrano, 36, was in possession of multiple photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse material stored on his cell phone and in his phone’s web browser.

Serrano pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography, aiding and abetting and one count of possession of child pornography. He faces no less than five and up to 20 years in prison for the transportation charge, and up to 20 years in prison for the possession charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Marfa Police Department are investigating the case.

CBS7 reported in May, 2023 FBI agents and local law enforcement executed search warrants on Serrano’s electronics, which led to his arrest.

