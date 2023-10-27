Knox City stays undefeated with win over Valley

Knox City takes down Valley to stay undefeated.
Knox City takes down Valley to stay undefeated.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Knox City Greyhounds took down the Valley Patriots on Thursday night 60-46.

The Patriots gave the Greyhounds everything they could handle, hanging within two points at the half.

Knox City pulled away slightly in the second half, but still only managed a 14-point win, their second lowest margin of victory of the season.

Valley’s loss drops them to 1-1 in district, needing a win next week to lock up the second seed behind Knox City.

Knox City will play Spur next week as they look to close out an undefeated regular season while Valley will face off against Northside.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1

Latest News

MISD Exec Athletic Director hopes to see a sold out crowd for the first time in a long time for...
MISD Exec Athletic Director hopes to see a sold out crowd for the first time in a long time for tomorrows cross town rivalry
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Midland's Stroman Bridges
CBS7 Player of the Week: Stroman Bridges
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Midland's Stroman Bridges
Stroman Bridges Player of the Week
#25 UTPB Falcons take down #18 Angelo State
#25 UTPB Falcons take down #18 Angelo State
#25 UTPB Falcons take down #18 Angelo State
#25 UTPB Falcons take down #18 Angelo State