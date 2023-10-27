Italian Mastiff delivers near-record litter – 17 puppies

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies. (Source: WBRC)
By Jenna Wood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A Cane Corso Italian Mastiff from Alabama delivered a near-record litter of puppies delivered by first-time momma, Stella.

Stella gave birth naturally to 17 puppies.

One of the pups was stillborn, but the 16 surviving puppies are only two shy of what is believed to be a record for that breed.

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies.

Congratulations to Stella and the Vice family.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing.
LIVE: Maine mass shooting news conference
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Country music star Darius Rucker honored with humanitarian award