Halloween Safety Tips

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Halloween is a great time to do spooky things, eat lots of candy and have fun. But safety always comes first.

Halloween is one of the most dangerous days of the year for car crashes.

The streets get dark and many kids are trick or treating and not always fully aware of their surroundings and visibility is poor.

Children are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year. So that’s something to please be mindful of. If you are a parent and you are going trick-or-treating with your kids, please make them as visible as possible.

OPD suggests giving your child a flashlight, high-visibility vest, or anything else to be seen.

When it comes to candy, OPD asks that if anything is already open or tampered with, don’t eat it… throw it away.

For parents, safety starts with being aware of where your kids are and what they are doing by making plans with them and telling them these tips ahead of time.

Make sure that you have a plan with your kids, make sure you watch them so they do not go unattended. It’s not uncommon for us to see an increase in lost child calls, those type of calls on Halloween evening. Please make sure they do not go into strangers’ homes by themselves…

