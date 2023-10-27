ECISD will soon have an armed security officer on every campus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The State of Texas recently passed House Bill 3 that requires every school district to have one armed security officer on campus.

ECISD wasn’t able to fulfill the vacant positions at the beginning of the school year.

But throughout the school year, they’ve been able to recruit officers from different parts of the Permian Basin.

Even though they have more officers on campuses, they have a long way ahead before those positions are filled.

“We’ve done a good job with recruiting officers. We started the year off with six positions that were vacated. And we were able to fill those, and the school board voted to add an additional 30 to meet the mandate. And out of the 30, we’ve been able to add seven to today,”

Chief Daniels says there are currently five recruits who are going through training and are expected to work for ECISD police.

“A lot of the applicants have told us that this is where they want to be. This is the type of policing they want to do. they want to go out and they want to help kids. They want to make our schools safer; they realize the targets that they can be. And they want to be the ones to make the difference.”

With the rate that their recruiting is going, they expect to be fully staffed by the beginning of the next school year.

