ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, October 28th, 2023: Slight changes are starting to take place across the region, but we’ll see drastic changes as we head into the second-half of the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s across the area. Midland/Odessa are looking to see around 73°. Skies will range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy across the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening hours mainly for the Permian Basin and areas east.

Big changes will start to take place early Sunday as a strong cold front will move through the region. The high temperature Sunday looks to occur in the morning before temperatures drop as the day progresses. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible Sunday and Monday along with and behind the front. Wind chills and low temperatures will be cold in the 20s and 30s across parts of the area. We are definitely looking to see the first freeze of the season this week. It’ll be a chilly one on Tuesday with high temperatures only in the 50s for Halloween. You’ll want to bundle up for trick-or-treating!

