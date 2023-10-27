325 MISD elementary students get free bikes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, 325 MISD elementary school students received a free bike.

Wish for Wheels and OXY partnered to bring bikes and helmets to Bunche, Lamar and Scharbauer Elementary.

For some students, this was their first time on a bike. For others, it was an opportunity to help teach their friends.

“[It’s] like I was just driving a car, like the way I was in my car and my mom is driving, but I was the one driving, on the bike,” said Romeo Macias, a second grade student at Bunche.

It’s that feeling of freedom that makes a bike an intentional gift, according to Jerry Farmer, build/give manager at Wish for Wheels

“For a lot of kids it’s their means to get to school. It’s that bike ride to school. It’s their way to get to their friend’s house,” Farmer said. “It’s the biggest symbol of independence and freedom you can get at that age, so it goes a long way for kids.”

A bike gives more than freedom, said Shelly Williams, community relations manager at OXY.

“It really supports overall health and wellness and getting kids outside,” Williams said. “Bike riding is something they can share with their friends. And it’s something they really look forward to and it builds their self confidence.”

Every child got to pick a bike, put on a helmet and take their new wheels for a spin.

Volunteers helped the kids who were new to biking, while others zoomed by with smiles and cheers.

For student Paisley Marshall, a new bike is a chance to learn.

“I struggled to stop again, when I was over there I struggled,” Marshall said. “And then a guy came and helped me and I got to riding again.”

Paisley is confident she’ll get the hang of it.

The bikes were assembled Thursday morning by 50 OXY volunteers. They were distributed throughout the rest of the day.

For OXY, it was a chance to help their neighbors.

“This is where we live and work. This is where our kids go to school,” Williams said. “...So, we really want to come out and give these students a lot of support.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.