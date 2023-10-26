Three-phase construction to start on Highway 80, part of a plan set for 2026

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Significant road construction is set to start on Highway 80 next month.

The construction will cover roughly two miles with traffic reduced to one lane. It will span highway 80 from Eighth Street to the Odessa Country Club.

Once construction starts TXDOT’s Public Information Officer Maryann Cedillo says it’ll take a year to complete.

“We’re doing a complete rehab of the road. We’re widening it,” Cedillo said.” We’re doing curb and gutter. We’re adding sidewalks and we’re adding signs. So, all of it will be almost like a brand new road.”

This stretch is one of three portions of a $24 million project to overhaul the road from Eighth Street to the Midland airport. It will be completed in portions until it’s finished in 2026.

The rehab was sparked by several needs.

“Well, because we have a lot more... traffic coming through,” Cedillo said. “So we need to make sure that the road is a little wider for the truck traffic, for different sizes of vehicles that are coming through there. We’re adding a sidewalk to make it safer for people.”

Barriers for the roadwork have already been laid down, restricting that stretch to one lane with traffic heading towards Midland. That traffic pattern will continue until this first phase is complete.

As road work continues, people should plan to use the main I-20 lane.

With any conversation about driving, TXDOT wants to emphasize buckling up, staying alert and safe. It’s especially important to be alert in construction zones near pedestrians.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.