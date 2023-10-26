Odessa Mayor releases statement amidst Maine mass shooting

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP...
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At least 22 people are dead and more are injured after a man opened fire in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday evening.

Shortly after news of the tragedy broke, Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven shared a statement about the shooting, recalling a similar tragedy that West Texans faced.

CBS7 is following the situation in Maine, you can find updates on the shooting here.

