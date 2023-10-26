Odessa Mayor releases statement amidst Maine mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At least 22 people are dead and more are injured after a man opened fire in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday evening.

Shortly after news of the tragedy broke, Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven shared a statement about the shooting, recalling a similar tragedy that West Texans faced.

I’m truly heartbroken by the tragedy in Maine. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. This devastating event underscores the urgent need for us to come together to find solutions and prevent such senseless violence. Here in the Basin, we know all too well about this kind of pain. Aug 31st changed this community forever."

CBS7 is following the situation in Maine, you can find updates on the shooting here.

