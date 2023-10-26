Odessa Mayor releases statement amidst Maine mass shooting
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At least 22 people are dead and more are injured after a man opened fire in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday evening.
Shortly after news of the tragedy broke, Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven shared a statement about the shooting, recalling a similar tragedy that West Texans faced.
CBS7 is following the situation in Maine, you can find updates on the shooting here.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.