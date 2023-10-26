Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine the 5-year-old's cause of death. (WTMJ, MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – Police in Wisconsin said they located the body of a 5-year-old child who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon in a dumpster.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee’s body was found on W. Vliet Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine Prince’s cause of death.

They also said a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the case.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the police department said in a release.

Anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1

Latest News

Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; daughter Ivanka also will testify
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town