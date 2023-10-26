MISD Exec Athletic Director hopes to see a sold out crowd for the first time in a long time for tomorrows cross town rivalry

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At 7:00 PM on October 27th Astound Broadband Stadium will host the biggest crosstown rivalry game in almost two decades.

Midland High enters tomorrow night’s game at 8 and 0 while Legacy’s record is 6 and 2 on the season

From the early 1960s to the early 2000s Legacy and Midland High played at Midland Memorial Stadium.

But since moving to Astound Broadband over 20 years ago the seats haven’t quite been filled like they were at Midland Memorial.

For Blake Feldt the Exec Athletic Director for MISD he hopes all that changes tomorrow night for this cross-town rivalry matchup.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a sellout crowd and hopefully we have one on Friday night,” said Feldt

Whether you’re cheering for the Rebels or the Bulldogs. Tomorrow night’s game is sure to be one for the ages.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for the citizens of Midland to come out and watch two great football teams and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Feldt

And even both head coaches hope to see a packed house.

“Everyone should have something to do on Friday night and come out to Astound,” said Thad Fortune, Midland High Head Coach

“So, get to the stands. What better ticket do you get Friday night in West Texas in the Permian Basin than this one” said Clint Hartman, Legacy High Head Coach

Tomorrow night’s game is huge for both teams. If Legacy wins, they still have a shot at a district title but if Midland High wins then they’re the 2023 district champs.

And because of the implications for the game tickets are selling fast.

“Ticket sales are great for this time of the week. On a Thursday morning, we sold more tickets than we have all year to any of our games. The way ticket sales work the majority of our ticket sales are on Thursday and Friday so we’ve expected them to peak today and tomorrow but already at this time Thursday morning we’ve had more ticket sales than we have had for any other game” said Feldt

So, if you wanna see tomorrow night’s cross-town rivalry kick-off at 7:00 at Astound Broadband stadium between Legacy and Midland High find tickets here.

