Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce New CEO

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There is a brand new CEO for the Midland Hispanic chamber of commerce and her name is Savannah Morales.

She has been in charge for a month now and she aims to help the Hispanic community and give them the resources they need to succeed.

Morales accepted the opportunity to be the new CEO because the Hispanic community in Midland is growing rapidly.

She wants the Hispanic chamber of commerce to be a central hub for Hispanic business owners.

“We want to make sure that we can cover the success of these businesses while they are operating so that they can grow. We can make sure that their vision is being met and that’s what we want to do as a chamber.” said CEO of Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Morales.

She plans on visiting schools to help students start their own business when they graduate from high school.

She wants to make special connections to young professionals.

“I want to know their community not at thirty when they are finally getting out of college because they are focused on school, and I want to establish that type of environment when they are fifteen when they are trying to find who they are.” said Morales.

In three or four years she wants to see Hispanic business booming and not disappearing.

she also wants to see more people employed in the midland Hispanic chamber of commerce.

“I want to see the growth in different departments, more people employed in the Hispanic chamber of commerce and making sure that we are bringing in more businesses in Midland. That’s my goal. We can have more businesses being established.” said Morales.

People within the midland Hispanic chamber of commerce believe morales is the key to expand the chamber.

“She is a very hard worker, and she is very outgoing. She is somebody that is going to help the chamber grow so that is something we are excited about.” said Executive Director of Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Luis Sanchez.

