Former Midland Mayors speak on upcoming MISD $1.4 billion bond

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -November seventh is less than two weeks away and people who live in Midland have mixed opinions on the $1.4 billion dollar bond.

If this bond does pass, it will be the eighth largest bond to pass in the state of Texas.

“MISD seems to have a problem with transparency over the years. And unfortunately it’s still here today.” said former Midland Mayor, Ernest Angelo.

Former Mayors Angelo and Mike Canon grew up in Midland. They both have family who were born and raised in Midland. And they went to schools in MISD, but now see the school district a little different.

Angelo and canon were at previous bond committee meetings and say there should’ve been more options instead of cramming them all into one.

However, Angelo belives there’s other priorities the school district needs to focus on.

“To me the problem is more of the performance of the school rather than the age of the buildings. When you have less than 40% of the students performing at grade level, you got a problem that needs to be fixed. And new buildings won’t fix it.” said Angelo.

He also referred to the last MISD bond that proposed another high school be built that ended up failing.

Now, with two new high schools on the ballot, he says that Midlanders may not have trust in MISD.

Another one of his concerns has to do with the Ranchland Hills Golf course.

Since it is owned by MISD, he said many residents fear the land that’s been in Midland since the 50′s could soon disappear. Especially for those that can’t afford to join a country club.

“I don’t see that. I don’t understand that. Not when they have all these other options. They can go buy other land, they can go buy other types of things. To keep them from taking away Ranchland Hills away from our community.” said Former Midland Mayor Mike Canon.

Both former Midland mayors helped kickstart Move Midland, which is a non-profit organization that focuses on being a “think tank” for certain problems with the city, county and school district.

CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton will be a co-host for Basin PBS’s school bond town halls.

The ECISD town hall happened yesterday, and the MISD town hall will happen tomorrow.

If you miss those times, we’ll be showing the town halls again on KWWT My 30 on November first and November sixth.

