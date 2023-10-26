CBS7 Player of the Week: Stroman Bridges

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School’s Stroman Bridges has been on a tear for the Bulldogs since returning from a Broken Collarbone. Since becoming one of the teams Slots, he has rushed for 120 yards per game adding four touchdowns and passing for one in three games.

“I just wanted to play and it had been so long and Coach Fortune asked me to play Slot. I just wanted to help the team in any way I could and get back on the field, it was fine by me, I still get to play, I get to help the team wherever I can”, said Bridges.

“We’re just proud of Stroman, no one plans to start their junior year that way obviously, we didn’t imagine our offense looking this way or going down this road the way we’ve gone down it,” said Head Coach Thad Fortune.

The Bulldogs are now 8-0 on the season, their best start since 1954.

They will face the crosstown Legacy Rebels on Friday at 7:00 PM.

