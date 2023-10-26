ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, October 27th, 2023: Slight changes will start to take place today, but big changes will happen for the latter half of the weekend and into the new week.

Today conditions will remain warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 79°. Isolated rain chances are possible after midnight, however, the majority of the region will remain quiet precipitation-wise.

The first part of the weekend will remain on the warmer side with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s once again...the end second half of the weekend will be a stark contrast to the beginning as a strong cold front will bring Arctic air into the region and drop temperatures 30° or more over the period of a few days. The new week will start out on a chilly to cold note with highs in the 40s and 50s! Nighttime lows will be right around freezing, with parts of West Texas seeing their first freeze of the season.... It might be time to turn on those heaters.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.