CASA of West Texas Full Circle event tells stories of those who lived through child welfare system

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The child welfare system is something that most people do not know the ins and outs of.

CASA of West Texas changed that with its “Full Circle” event.

It was a powerful event because volunteers and future volunteers had the chance to hear first-hand experiences from people who were in the child welfare system and foster families.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.

CASAs work with every person involved in a child care case to determine what course of action is in the best interest of the child they are assigned to.

You know, we have the fire in our lives and then sometimes it’s put out for us and other times it comes and reignites, but every day they step into multiple fires for children.

Those volunteers who attended were able to hear what they should focus on to help the kids they work with come out of the system as the best versions of themselves.

To treat each family– each child– as an individual and look at their separate circumstances and realize that it’s not “one size fits all” when you’re talking about these families.

The panelists made a point to tell the volunteers how much they help the children they work with through their personal accounts of their own CASA advocates.

She saw me as the diamond in the rough that I was. She helped pull me from my fire and now she stands there– you know, the fire, the smoke is everywhere, the dust clears and all I can see is her with her pom-poms loud and clear rooting for me. And she’s still here to this day rooting for me now.

Volunteers and future volunteers who attended the Full Circle event also got to hear from foster parents about their experiences on the other side of child welfare.

It was an opportunity to learn what the children and all those involved go through in a way most people never understand.

Many of us haven’t lived their experiences and so we don’t fully understand what they’ve been through, and we probably never will. But if we can hear from them and learn from them, then we can be better child welfare workers, social workers, CASA volunteers…

Volunteers typically serve between a year and a year and a half and receive training from CASA of West Texas prior to their first case.

For more information about how to become a CASA advocate, visit their website at https://casawtx.org/

