Border security bills pass through Texas house

Landgraf at border
Landgraf at border(Office of Brooks Landgraf)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) -Several border security bills co-authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf passed out of the Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to Landgraf’s office.

The legislative package includes House Bill 4, House Bill 6, and Senate Bill 4, which passed out of the lower chamber by votes of 84-60, 84-61, and 92-54, respectively. HB 4 and HB 6 will now go to the Texas Senate for consideration while SB 4, having already received approval from both chambers, heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

“It is up to the Texas legislature to step up where the Biden administration has failed, and that is exactly what we’re doing here today,” Landgraf said. “The legislation we passed today will play a crucial role in our state’s ongoing efforts to secure the border. The state must act when the lives and property of Texans are at stake, so I’m proud of the work we’ve done here today, but I’ve got to be honest, I’m sick and tired of Texas having to clean up Biden’s messes. Whether it’s the open border, weaponizing federal agencies to curb oil and gas production, or any number of other failures, the Biden administration continues to prioritize the whims of a few coastal elites over the rights, freedoms and safety of American citizens, especially Texans. Thankfully, leaders in Texas are taking a different approach, with Governor Abbott and Speaker Phelan continually stepping up to prioritize border security.”

Landgraf’s office says HB 4 makes illegal entry into the US a state-level offense so Texas law enforcement can order those entering illegally to return to their country. HB 6 allocates $1.5 billion to build the border wall, which is in addition to the $5.1 billion included in the state budget passed earlier this year to secure the Texas-Mexico border, of which $650 million was set aside to continue construction of physical barriers. Finally, SB 4 raises the mandatory minimum sentences for human smuggling and the operation of a stash house.

Landgraf is a co-author of HB 4 and HB 6, and a co-sponsor of SB 4. Landgraf also voted to support the increase in border security funding provided in the 2024-2025 state budget to station Texas military and DPS Troopers on the border, build a wall, install floating buoys and razor wire, and operate thousands of cameras along with other border security measures. Additionally, Landgraf supported legislation from the regular session that designated drug cartels as terrorist organizations and increased penalties on fentanyl smuggling that is coming across the border.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1

Latest News

Seal of the United States Department of Justice
Marfa youth softball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Halloween is a great time to do spooky things, eat lots of candy and have fun. But safety...
Halloween Safety Tips
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial
325 MISD kids get free bikes