Pfluger among Republicans who elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Rep. August Pfluger congratulates Speaker Mike Johnson on his election to Speaker of the House...
Rep. August Pfluger congratulates Speaker Mike Johnson on his election to Speaker of the House of Representatives(Office of August Pfluger)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (KOSA) -Rep. August Pfluger released a statement following the election of Representative Mike Johnson to Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Mike Johnson is a Constitutional lawyer and one of the strongest conservatives in Congress who has devoted his life and career to fighting for fundamental freedoms and traditional values —the Right to Life, Second Amendment, Free Speech, and Religious Liberty,” Pfluger said. “ He is also leading the charge to hold President Biden accountable on the Judiciary Committee and supporting our troops on the House Armed Services Committee. He will make a wonderful Speaker of the House, and I was proud to support him.

“This process of electing a new Speaker has been arduous, but I have remained hard at work. Republicans are unified around Mike Johnson and will continue working diligently to secure our border, restore energy independence, and fix our economy.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1

Latest News

Seal of the United States Department of Justice
Marfa youth softball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Halloween is a great time to do spooky things, eat lots of candy and have fun. But safety...
Halloween Safety Tips
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial
325 MISD kids get free bikes