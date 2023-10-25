Pfluger among Republicans who elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

WASHINGTON, DC (KOSA) -Rep. August Pfluger released a statement following the election of Representative Mike Johnson to Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Mike Johnson is a Constitutional lawyer and one of the strongest conservatives in Congress who has devoted his life and career to fighting for fundamental freedoms and traditional values —the Right to Life, Second Amendment, Free Speech, and Religious Liberty,” Pfluger said. “ He is also leading the charge to hold President Biden accountable on the Judiciary Committee and supporting our troops on the House Armed Services Committee. He will make a wonderful Speaker of the House, and I was proud to support him.

“This process of electing a new Speaker has been arduous, but I have remained hard at work. Republicans are unified around Mike Johnson and will continue working diligently to secure our border, restore energy independence, and fix our economy.”

