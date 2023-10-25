Large crack splits highway in Reeves County

FM RD 869
FM RD 869(Reeves County Facebook)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Reeves County Facebook page there is a large crack in the road along FM RD 869.

The Texas Department of Transportation and Reeves County Emergency Management have responded to the scene.

Caption

FM RD 869 will be closed from CR 128 to CR 130 until further notice.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews are working to reopen the roadways.

