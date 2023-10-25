CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, October 26th, 2023

Looking towards a big cooldown this weekend...
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, October 26th, 2023: After a bit of a soggy start to the week, we’ll see warm and dry conditions ahead for the end of the week. Now, all eyes are on the second part of the weekend where a strong cold front will drop temperatures 30° or more for the beginning of the workweek.

Temperatures will be warm across the region Thursday with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 81° . Conditions will be quiet and dry with lots of blue sky and sunshine on tap throughout the day.

The rest of the week will be warm as well with temperatures in the 80s and quiet conditions. As we head into the latter half of the weekend, a strong cold front will push through the area bringing the chance for isolated rain showers Sunday along with cool/chilly temperatures. Temperatures behind the cold front are looking to be in the 40s and 50s, definitely the coldest weather we’ve seen all fall just in time for Halloween. Temperatures will rebound a touch through the week with highs in the 60s at the end of the extended.

