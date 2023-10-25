Casa of West Texas hosting Full Circle event tomorrow

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Casa of West Texas will be hosting the full circle event tomorrow at the Bush convention center.

The event offers an in-depth look into the child welfare system from the people who experienced it first-hand.

Casa hopes to bring more awareness to the issues facing the foster care system and make sure West Texas discusses area needs.

“People think that foster care is an issue that affects them, but foster care is an issue that affects everybody, so I think that having this panel and having people from our West Texas area is making it real for people.” said Marketing Specialist at Casa of West Texas Ariel Sanchez.

There will be two panels throughout the day.

Panelists will include former youth who experienced the child welfare system.

“Our volunteer advocates learn about these stories tomorrow. they can use that to better shape the futures of the children who are in foster care tomorrow.” said Enrichment Director for Casa of West Texas Michael Diers.

People can learn different ways they can improve the child welfare system.

The morning panel has foster alumni who lived for a time in foster care and for a time with relatives.

The afternoon panel will be about people who raised kids for other parents.

“Hearing about it from people who actually lived it makes it real and it kind of gives them a real tangible idea of what that is and what that looks like for people.” said Sanchez.

The full circle event is tomorrow at the Bush convention center, and it starts at nine thirty am to three pm.

