The Brown-Dorsey home has some new occupants this Halloween season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s that time of the year again when West Texans are looking for a thrill.

On October 26th at 6:30 pm West Texans will have the opportunity to walk the grounds of the Brown Dorsey home to learn the stories of 13 dolls and how they ended up here.

For 124 years the Brown Dorsey home has been standing tall in the Tall City and for the second year in a row, the Midland Historical Society is putting on a creepy doll house tour.

“The idea is that this time of the year we become thinned places where the line between supernatural and the natural get thinner and things can kind of peak through and poke through so people like that,” said Jim Collett, President of the Midland Historical Society

Whether it’s knocking on walls or doors opening by themselves. The Brown Dorsey home has a chill.

“We’ve had doors open when we didn’t expect it. We’ve heard some creepy sounds but the house isn’t haunted. It was lived in by a family for two generations and most of the time it’s okay but like any old place you can creep yourself out if you try” said Collett

Creep yourself out is exactly what happened last year for some people since just the presence of the dolls can scare people.

“So some are newer dolls and some are weird ones we picked up but a lot of them are just old dolls that people have donated over the years,” said Collett

Each doll that will be shown in this house has a history, some of the dolls are Raggedy Ann dolls and some are just plain weird and undescribable.

The house tours are for a good cause as they help preserve Midland’s oldest home. By paying for repairs that are needed to keep a piece of history in town.

“This helps people understand the house and see the house and see how important it is as a piece of Midlands history,” said Collett

So if you wanna come see the dolls and learn their story they’ll be at the Brown Dorsey home on October 26th from 6:30 to 9:00 at night. Tickets are ten dollars at the door.

