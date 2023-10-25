Big Spring Police make arrests in narcotics sting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Police say two people have been arrested after a weeks-long narcotics investigation.

Police served a search warrant at 2522 Dow on Oct. 24 at around 10:30 A.M.

Around 3 pounds of meth, over 2 ounces of marijuana, around 3 grams of powder cocaine, and over 2 ounces of THC concentrate were found in the house.

Around $13,500.00 in U.S. currency was also seized.

Dontee Donell Holliness, 41, and Renna Renae Booker,41 , were arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

This investigation is ongoing, and investigators expect an additional arrest are expected.

