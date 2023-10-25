Big Spring Police make arrests in narcotics sting

Dontee Donell Holliness and Renna Renae Booker
Dontee Donell Holliness and Renna Renae Booker(Big Spring Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Police say two people have been arrested after a weeks-long narcotics investigation.

Police served a search warrant at 2522 Dow on Oct. 24 at around 10:30 A.M.

Around 3 pounds of meth, over 2 ounces of marijuana, around 3 grams of powder cocaine, and over 2 ounces of THC concentrate were found in the house.

Around $13,500.00 in U.S. currency was also seized.

Dontee Donell Holliness, 41, and Renna Renae Booker,41 , were arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

This investigation is ongoing, and investigators expect an additional arrest are expected.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner Noel incident
Bond set at $1,000,000 for man who drove tractor around Wagner Noel
Julius Pullen
Suspect arrested in Midland shooting
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
Human trafficking
DPS arrests seven in joint human trafficking operations, recovers 14 victims
William Arnett
Arsonist tried to put fire he started out before calling 9-1-1

Latest News

Seal of the United States Department of Justice
Marfa youth softball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Halloween is a great time to do spooky things, eat lots of candy and have fun. But safety...
Halloween Safety Tips
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial
325 MISD kids get free bikes